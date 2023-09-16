How to Watch Colorado State vs. Colorado 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Prime Time heads to late night when coach Deion Sanders leads the No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. ET at Folsom Field. Sanders and his team are the biggest storyline of the young season, flipping their fortunes after going 1-11 last year. They opened the season with an upset of TCU Horned Frogs, then took down Nebraska Cornhuskers. Next up is in-state rival Colorado State. Watch if the Buffaloes’ run continues exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Colorado State Rams

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. ET Location: Folsom Field | 2400 Colorado Ave, Boulder, CO 80309

Folsom Field | 2400 Colorado Ave, Boulder, CO 80309 TV: ESPN

ESPN

About the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Colorado State Rams

Coach Sanders overhauled the Buffaloes’ roster during the offseason and the gamble has paid off so far. His son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, had thrown for 908 yards and six touchdowns in vaulting himself into a Heisman Trophy contender. He’s on that list with Travis Hunter, another transfer from Jackson State who shines as both a wide receiver and cornerback. Add in the multi-talented Dylan Edwards and this team is suddenly stacked with talent and ready to bring Colorado back into the national conversation.

On the other side, Colorado State and coach Jay Norvell have only taken the field for a season-opening defeat at the hands of Washington State Cougars. The Rams are coming off a bye week, and certainly hope to improve on their first time out - although that offensive performance was better than any from last season. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns, with his top target being Justus Ross-Simmons (five catches for 123 yards and a touchdown).

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Colorado State Rams

The Colorado vs. Colorado State game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

You can watch the Colorado vs. Colorado State game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network on Fubo.

Enjoy the Colorado vs. Colorado State game on ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV.

Sling offers Orange and Blue plans with channels including ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Check out the Colorado vs. Colorado State game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Watch the Colorado vs. Colorado State game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

