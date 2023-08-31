How to Watch NC State vs. Connecticut College Football Game Live for Free Without Cable

The Wolfpack sees their first game of the football season as it goes up against UConn on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET. North Carolina State is on a quest to extend its impressive streak of postseason appearances while Connecticut is eager to make its mark under the leadership of head coach Jim Mora, who enters his second season at the helm. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service. Here’s how to watch the game:

Connecticut Huskies vs. NC State Wolfpack

When : Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where : Pratt & Whitney Stadium at UConn (Storrs, Conn. 06269)

: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at UConn (Storrs, Conn. 06269) TV Channel : CBS Sports Network

: CBS Sports Network Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

We suggest streaming the Connecticut Huskies vs. NC State Wolfpack game on CBS Sports Network.

North Carolina State is set to kick off its 11th season under the leadership of Dave Doeren with a matchup against Connecticut. Despite a new offensive direction, the Wolfpack, projected to finish fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference, look to maintain their consistent track record after achieving eight-plus wins in five of the last six seasons. On the other side, UConn, led by head coach Jim Mora entering his second season, aims to build upon last year’s 6-7 record and secure back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time since 2015.

A pivotal showdown to watch unfolds between UConn’s offensive line and N.C. State’s formidable defensive front. The Huskies bring back four starters on the offensive line, including standout guard Christian Haynes, a third-team All-American last season. In contrast, the Wolfpack’s defensive prowess is evident, having conceded just over 19 points per game, tying for the best in the ACC. The return of fifth-year defensive end Savion Jackson further bolsters their defensive line after a knee injury sidelined him for a portion of last season.

Among the players to keep an eye on, N.C. State’s wide receiver Keyon Lesane steps into the spotlight. With concerns about the receiving corps, Lesane stands as the most seasoned among the group. The fifth-year player’s contributions of 31 receptions for 342 yards and two touchdowns last year will be pivotal. On the UConn side, linebacker Jackson Mitchell shines as the unquestioned leader. As the senior captain, Mitchell’s notable achievements include recording a team-high 140 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries during the previous season.

Amidst the intriguing matchups and player dynamics, this year holds a special reunion as N.C. State quarterback Brennan Armstrong reunites with new coordinator Robert Anae. Their prior collaboration at Virginia in 2021 bore fruit, with Armstrong ranking second nationally in passing and demonstrating prowess with 31 touchdowns. In the realm of quarterbacks, UConn’s Joe Fagnano, a senior transfer from Maine, secured the starting role within a competitive lineup. Having thrown for 2,231 yards and 15 touchdowns in the past year, Fagnano’s experience positions him as a key player for UConn. Reflecting on history, N.C. State holds a 3-0 series lead against UConn, with their most recent encounter ending in a 41-10 victory for the Wolfpack. This fixture marks the second consecutive road season opener for N.C. State, following their close call against East Carolina last year.

