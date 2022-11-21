 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

The exciting season finale of “Dancing with the Stars” is coming to Disney+ on Monday, Nov. 21. This was the first season that the reality dancing competition became a Disney+ exclusive, and fans can’t wait to see if TV host Wayne Brady, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Shangela, or onetime “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey will walk away with the Mirrorball Trophy. You can watch the season finale of “Dancing With the Stars” with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season Finale

About ‘Dancing With the Stars’

It was a milestone season for “Dancing With the Stars,” as 2022 marked the first time the show was moved off its linear TV home and onto a streaming-only format. With the upcoming launch of Disney+’s ad-supported tier, the movement of the popular competition series is believed to be a step in helping transition streaming-adverse viewers away from only a linear viewing experience.

If you haven’t watched in seasons past, in every year of “Dancing With The Stars” a slate of celebrities is paired with professional dancing partners to help them improve and out-dance the competition. The teams all dance in front of a panel of judges, who each award the teams a score between one and 10. Then it’s up to America, who votes via a toll-free number on who they thought had the best performance.

It’s all come down to this week, and “DWTS” is celebrating its season finale in style. All of this season’s eliminated couples will return to dance once again, while the four couples that are still competing will show off their final two routines of the year. Fans will be able to vote live during the episode, and at the end, the Season 31 Mirrorball Champion will be announced. Your vote could make the difference, so make sure not to miss the season finale of “Dancing With the Stars” on Disney+!

Can You Stream ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season Finale For Free?

Alas, no. “Dancing With the Stars” is a Disney+ exclusive, and Disney+ does not currently offer a free trial of its service to new or existing customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season Finale on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch a Promo for 'Dancing With the Stars' on Disney+

