How to Watch ‘Dangerous Breed: Crimes. Cons. Cats.’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
If you’ve been looking to inject a little abject chaos into your TV routine, Peacock has the documentary for you. “Dangerous Breed: Crimes. Cons. Cats.” debuts on the service on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The film follows the story of a Canadian documentary maker who, for the better part of a decade, tries to make a movie about a wrestler. When new allegations against that wrestler surface, the director is thrust into the middle of the story. You can see the whole shocking tale unfold with a Subscription to Peacock.
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 22
- TV: Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Dangerous Breed: Crimes. Cons. Cats.’
Canadian filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch spends 10 years trying to make a reality show about controversial independent wrestler and Persian cat breeder, Teddy Hart. After accumulating years of footage, Frederick is shocked when multiple women whom he has been filming alongside Teddy describe disturbing accusations of sexual misconduct behind the scenes.
Kroetsch fires up his cameras once again in search of the truth. As Teddy defends himself against growing allegations, his protege and ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler, goes missing. With Samantha’s family desperate for answers, Frederick reexamines the footage and seeks out the people closest to Samantha to see if he can turn up any hints to her whereabouts. His investigation leads to a dramatic current day confrontation with Teddy Hart.
“We are excited to add this compelling and very timely true crime documentary to Peacock’s Fall slate,” said Rod Aissa, EVP Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal. “Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. offers an intimate look into the life of controversial pro-wrestler Teddy Hart as his layers are peeled back to expose his unique and fascinating world. We know audiences will become intensely invested in this bizarre story of fame, scandal and mystery.”
Can You Stream ‘Dangerous Breed: Crimes. Cons. Cats.’ For Free?
If you haven’t signed up for Peacock yet, yes. Peacock offers new customers a seven day free trial to the ad-supported tier of its service.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Dangerous Breed: Crimes. Cons. Cats.’ on Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
