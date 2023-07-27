How to Watch ‘Dark Winds’: Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Leaphorn and Chee are back on the case! The pair of Navajo law enforcement officers are back on the trail of justice in “Dark Winds” Season 2, which sees its streaming premiere early on Thursday, July 27 on AMC+ ahead of its linear debut on AMC on Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET. The reservation on which Leaphorn and Chee live depends on them, but new dark forces arise to challenge both men and shake them to their cores. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+ .

About ‘Dark Winds’: Season 2 Premiere

Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn will reunite with his old partner Jim Chee in Season 2 of “Dark Winds.” Chee is a private detective these days, but he just so happens to be working a case that points to the same suspect Leaphorn is chasing. Soon, they wind up in the high desert of Navajo Country, pursuing a killer with a secret he’s willing to protect at any cost.

That secret might well rip open some old wounds for Leaphorn, especially when his father Henry shows up. With the help of Sgt. Manuelito and Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena, Leaphorn and Chee must thwart their would-be assassin and restore balance not only to their own lives, but to the reservation that depends on them. But will they be able to keep their own moral codes intact in the process?

Can you watch ‘Dark Winds’: Season 2 Premiere for free?

AMC+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Dark Winds’: Season 2 Premiere on AMC+.

What is the ‘Dark Winds’: Season 2 Premiere episode schedule?

The season premiere of “Dark Winds” will be available to stream on AMC+ on Thursday, July 27, and on linear AMC on Sunday, July 30. Every episode of the season will follow this pattern; initial release on Thursday on streaming, then heading to cable the following Sunday.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Dark Winds’: Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch AMC+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Dark Winds’: Season 2 Premiere Trailer