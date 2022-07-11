How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Chapter 2 Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
Loyal “Days of Our Lives” viewers will be happy to learn that a new chapter of its streaming spin-off, “Beyond Salem” is finally here. Five new episodes of the Peacock Original series debut on the streaming service this week. The season premiere drops on Monday, July 11 and you can watch it with a Subscription to Peacock. A new one-hour episode will be available to stream each day through Friday, July 15.
How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Chapter 2
- When: Monday, July 11
- TV: Peacock
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’
Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope Williams Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) story continues in the next installment of the “DOOL” spin-off. Steve Burton also makes a special appearance.
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem
Over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem.
The official release notes, “In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from Days of Our Lives once again go Beyond Salem as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime!”
In this new chapter, everyone seems to be embarking on a new adventure. Steve (Stephen Nicholas) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) head on a trip to Seattle to visit their children. John Black (Drake Hogestyn) is also en route to his son, Paul (Christopher Sean), who’s in San Francisco. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) return to Hope in Montreal.
Can You Watch ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ for Free on Peacock?
You will need to subscribe to Peacock Premium to watch “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” If you sign-up you can access Peacock’s full library of series and movies, including “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” and much more.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem?’
Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
