How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

One of the longest-running scripted television series in history is about to move exclusively to streaming. After calling NBC home for 57 years, “Days of Our Lives” is moving to NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock. The move will leave NBC as the only one of the Big Three networks not to have a daytime serial, but the company hopes the move will boost Peacock’s profile. If you’re a loyal follower of all the twists and turns “Days of Our Lives” has to offer, you can keep up with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’

When: Starting Monday, Sept. 12 (Available at 6 a.m. ET daily)

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock

About ‘Days of Our Lives’

“Days of Our Lives” first debuted on NBC in 1965, and has been a staple at the network ever since. It has survived the cancelation axe multiple times in the last 15 years, but its viewership has dwindled. It was the least-watched of the four remaining network daytime dramas for several years, according to Vulture. The hope is that the movement to streaming will not only help raise Peacock’s profile, but the profile of “Days of Our Lives” as well.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fan base on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

Can You Stream ‘Days of Our Lives’ For Free?

Unfortunately, Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial. However, Peacock is offering a special promotion during the month of September, in which new customers can get 60% off, meaning they can get it for $1.99/month or $19.99/year.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Days of Our Lives’ On Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.