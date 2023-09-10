How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Game Live Online on September 10, 2023: TV & Streaming

One of the top rivalries from the old AFL days is being played once again to open the 2023 NFL season! That would be the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Denver Broncos, and the game kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The biggest question on the minds of Denver fans is if Sean Payton really can help Russell Wilson, because only one of them will be in the Mile High City in two years if he can’t. Watch the game with a live TV streaming service or with a deal for 50% off an entire year of Paramount+.

How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos 2023 NFL Week 1 Game

About the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos 2023 NFL Week 1 Matchup

Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are entering their second season together. The team went 6-11 last season, and some major roster overhauls have resulted from that disappointing campaign. Gone is longtime Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, and in steps Jimmy Garappolo to see if he can’t do a better job of getting the ball to Davante Adams and Hunter Renfroe. Running back Josh Jacobs was a potential holdout candidate this offseason, but he will be on the field for this game, and has had monster outings against the Broncos before. So has pass-rusher Maxx Crosby, though it looks like he’ll be without fellow edge defender Chandler Jones for this one.

The Denver Broncos’ season hopes rest on the arm of Russell Wilson, and the offensive genius of Sean Payton. Payton has Denver fans excited that he can restore offensive competency to a team that hasn’t really had it since Peyton Manning left town, and new receiver Marvin Mims hopes to aid Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton in giving Wilson plenty of targets. Running back Javonte Williams is back from a devastating knee injury in 2022, and new defensive coordinator (and former Broncos head coach) Vance Joseph is ready to deploy Justin Simmons, Randy Gregory, Pat Surtain II and the rest of this defense. But will they be able to slow down their old foe Jacobs?

How to Stream the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos 2023 NFL Week 1 Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos game will be streaming on Paramount Plus. The NFL on CBS games are available on both the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan for $5.99 per month and on the ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 monthly. With the latter premium plan, subscribers get access to a live stream of their local CBS affiliate so that they can watch all of the live sports, news, and original series from the network.

Fans can also sign up to stream CBS with a live TV streaming service. The Streamable’s recommendation is to watch CBS with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos on Paramount Plus?

As we’ve mentioned before, Paramount+ is currently offering a football-specific deal that allows fans to get an entire year of the streaming service for 50% off. That way you can save while watching the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos open their respective seasons. However, that is not the only special deal that Paramount+ is offering; you can watch all of the NFL of CBS games with a 30-day free trial of Paramount+.

Can you stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos game on CBS with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos on Fubo?

You can watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos game on CBS with at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

Can you stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge). You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network which carry NFL games.

Can you stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos game on CBS with YouTube TV.

Can You Stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109, or bundle it with NFL RedZone for $119.

Can You Stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos on NFL+?

If the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($6.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($11.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Can you stream Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos game. You would be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network, all of which carry NFL games.

