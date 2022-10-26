Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 26, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Altitude, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Denver Nuggets games this season.

Outside those markets, the game is available on ESPN. You can stream ESPN with Sling TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Los Angeles takes on Denver on 3-game losing streak

Los Angeles Lakers (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (2-2, 11th in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to stop its three-game slide with a victory over Denver.

Denver went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play last season. The Nuggets averaged 25.0 assists per game on 39.4 made field goals last season.

Los Angeles finished 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers shot 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Cole Swider: out (foot), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).