How to Watch ‘Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Professional sports is often a showcase of the talents of superstars. That’s what captures viewer attention, but what about the journey it took for those players to become the talents they are today? “Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey,” which premieres Tuesday, Aug. 8 on Prime Video will take viewers inside the NBA ’s developmental league with potential stars of tomorrow, to show the grind it takes to make it to the top. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About 'Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey'

Join players like 2023 third overall draft pick Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers in the new docuseries “Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey” as they compete for a roster spot on their team during the NBA’s G League season. The league isn’t just for new prospects, as viewers will find out. It’s also a place for former stars of the game to try to return to their former glory, but it might be their last shot at redemption.

Join Henderson, NBA veterans looking to revitalize their careers, and former G League success stories like Seth Curry, Gary Payton II and more as they travel to far-flung destinations such as Las Vegas, Maine and even Mexico City for the season. They’ve made it this far, but there are no guarantees in the G League. If you want to advance, you have to earn it.

