Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Professional sports is often a showcase of the talents of superstars. That’s what captures viewer attention, but what about the journey it took for those players to become the talents they are today? “Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey,” which premieres Tuesday, Aug. 8 on Prime Video will take viewers inside the NBA’s developmental league with potential stars of tomorrow, to show the grind it takes to make it to the top. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch 'Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey'

About 'Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey'

Join players like 2023 third overall draft pick Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers in the new docuseries “Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey” as they compete for a roster spot on their team during the NBA’s G League season. The league isn’t just for new prospects, as viewers will find out. It’s also a place for former stars of the game to try to return to their former glory, but it might be their last shot at redemption.

Join Henderson, NBA veterans looking to revitalize their careers, and former G League success stories like Seth Curry, Gary Payton II and more as they travel to far-flung destinations such as Las Vegas, Maine and even Mexico City for the season. They’ve made it this far, but there are no guarantees in the G League. If you want to advance, you have to earn it.

Can you watch 'Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey' for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey’ on Amazon Prime Video.

What devices can you use to stream 'Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey'?

You can watch Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey' Trailer

  • 30-Day Trial
    amazon.com

    Amazon Prime Video

    Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.

    The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.

    Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

    30-Day Trial
    $8.99 / month
    amazon.com
