How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Buffalo, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Buffalo visits Detroit after Skinner's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (11-19-6, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-17-5, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Detroit Red Wings after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres’ 4-1 victory against the Predators.

The Red Wings are 4-5-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Detroit is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 28.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Sabres are 4-12-6 in Eastern Conference play. Buffalo averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Alex Tuch leads them averaging 0.5.

In their last meeting on Nov. 27, Detroit won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 32 total points for the Red Wings, 16 goals and 16 assists. Tyler Bertuzzi has eight goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Tage Thompson has 23 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 11 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Sabres: Peyton Krebs: out (health and safety protocols), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: out (lower body), Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Tage Thompson: out (health protocols).