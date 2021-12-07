 Skip to Content
How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on December 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators

In Detroit, Nashville, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Detroit and Nashville, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Predators visit the Red Wings following overtime victory

By The Associated Press

Nashville Predators (13-10-1, third in the Central) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-9-3, fourth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -106, Predators -114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits the Detroit Red Wings after the Predators knocked off Montreal 4-3 in overtime.

The Red Wings are 9-2-2 on their home ice. Detroit averages 8.2 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Filip Hronek leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

The Predators are 5-5-1 on the road. Nashville is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Mikael Granlund with 0.9.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings with 14 assists and has 17 points this season. Dylan Larkin has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Granlund leads the Predators with 26 points, scoring five goals and adding 21 assists. Filip Forsberg has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi: day to day (health protocols), Gustav Lindstrom: day to day (lower body).

Predators: None listed.

