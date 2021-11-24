How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Detroit Plus, and Fox Sports Detroit Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and St. Louis, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

St. Louis Blues vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Detroit takes on St. Louis on 4-game losing streak

By The Associated Press

St. Louis Blues (10-6-2, first in the Central) vs. Detroit Red Wings (8-9-3, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to stop its four-game skid with a victory over St. Louis.

The Red Wings are 5-2-2 at home. Detroit averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Filip Hronek leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

The Blues have gone 5-3-1 away from home. St. Louis ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Jordan Kyrou with eight.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond leads the Red Wings with 19 points, scoring seven goals and registering 12 assists. Hronek has six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kyrou has 18 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 10 assists for the Blues. Brandon Saad has seven goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Troy Stecher: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body).