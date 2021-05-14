How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on May 14, 2021: Streaming & TV

On Friday, May 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago Cubs

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Cubs: Jake Arrieta (3-3, 0.00 ERA) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-5, 5.67 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 26 strikeouts).

The Tigers are 8-10 in home games in 2020. Detroit has hit 34 home runs as a team this season. Wilson Ramos leads them with six, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The Cubs have gone 4-11 away from home. Chicago has slugged .393 this season. Kris Bryant leads the team with a .650 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and nine home runs.