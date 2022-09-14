 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Live Online on September 14, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers Game Preview: Astros aim to keep win streak going against the Tigers

Houston Astros (92-50, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (53-88, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (8-9, 3.01 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (1-1, 4.05 ERA, .98 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -270, Tigers +220; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will attempt to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 28-42 record at home and a 53-88 record overall. The Tigers are 11-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Houston has a 45-28 record on the road and a 92-50 record overall. The Astros have hit 186 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.

The matchup Wednesday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Astros have a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 45 RBI for the Tigers. Eric Haase is 13-for-32 with five doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Alex Bregman has 35 doubles and 21 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 15-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Astros: 7-3, .255 batting average, 2.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Miguel Cabrera: 10-Day IL (biceps), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (calf), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

