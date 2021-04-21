How to Stream Tigers vs. Pirates Live Online on April 21, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Detroit Tigers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV]. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

