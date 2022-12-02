How to Watch ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

This week, a new “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” animated movie premieres on Disney+. Based on Jeff Kinney’s second book in the series, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” follows Greg Heffley and his older brother, Rodrick. It’s available exclusively on Disney+ beginning on Friday, Dec. 2, and you can stream “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules” with a Subscription to Disney+.

About ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules’

In “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules,” Greg and Rodrick are left to fend for themselves at home as their parents and younger brother spend the weekend away. Rodrick promises to teach Greg about lots of different things, including his Rodrick Rules. Rodrick takes his younger brother under his wing and exposes him to his wilder side with parties, band performances, and more. Along the way, the siblings tease one another and argue, of course. Though the brothers don’t always get along, they realize that they do truly care about each other.

The first animated “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” film premiered on Disney+ in 2021 and is available to stream on-demand. All of the franchise’s other movies are also on Disney+, including the 2011 live-action version of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.”

Unfortunately, Disney+ does not offer a free trial of its service to new or existing customers. Existing subscribers can watch the film at no extra cost.

