How to Watch ‘The Quest’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More
Eight real-world teenagers get to live out their “Lord of the Rings”-inspired fantasies in Disney+’s “The Quest.” The eight “paladins” enter the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a Kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy while battling a sorceress intent on destruction and power. “The Quest” premieres on Wednesday, May 11 and you can watch with a Subscription to Disney+.
- When: Premieres Wednesday, May 11
- Where: Disney+
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Disney+.
About ‘The Quest’
If you’re experiencing deja vu, you’re not wrong. “The Quest” originally aired on ABC for one season back in 2014. According to Deadline, this version will now feature more interactive elements.
“We’re doing something magical that has never been done at this level. We’re taking real people and putting them in a fully-realized fantasy story, conceived and built by incredible artisans in every department,” said Jane Fleming and Mark Ordesky, the show’s executive producers. “It’s an immersive, real-life hero’s journey for these eight normal teenagers, who transform before your very eyes. It’s an exciting new form of storytelling.”
“What makes ‘The Quest’ so unique is that it’s a true hybrid of scripted and reality,” said Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, executive producers, New Media Collective. “It’s a groundbreaking new genre where we place real teenagers in a reality competition and bring them into a fully realized fantasy world that is built on a scripted mythology of intrigue and adventure played out alongside actors for a completely immersive experience.”
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Quest’?
Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
