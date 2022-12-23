How to Watch Disney’s Newest Animated Feature ‘Strange World’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Prepare to get strange! Disney’s newest animated movie “Strange World” is coming to Disney+ on Friday, Dec. 23. See the marvelous adventures of the incredible Clade family, as they travel to planets odd beyond imagination. There’s nothing that could possibly tear this stalwart group of adventurers apart, right? Come find out for yourself, because you can now watch “Strange World” exclusively with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Strange World’

About ‘Strange World’

“Strange World” is just the latest entry in the incredibly storied tradition of Disney animation. The movie has come to Disney+ just in time for families to gather together and watch it during the holidays.

The film follows the Clades, a legendary family of explorers who are not as effective at getting along as they are at discovering new adventures. The family is preparing to undertake their latest journey to a mysterious planet named Avalonia, which is full of unmapped frontiers and dangerous, but fantastic new creatures. When conflict crops up amongst the family, they must set aside their differences and learn to work together.

“Strange World” features an impressive voice cast, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, Lucy Liu, Jaboukie Young-White, and Alan Tudyk.

Can You Stream ‘Strange World’ For Free?

Sadly, no. “Strange World” is only available on Disney+, and Disney+ does not offer a free trial of its service to new or existing customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Strange World’ Disney+

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.