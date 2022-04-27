How to Watch Disney’s ‘Sketchbook’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Disney+ is taking viewers behind the scenes of the creation of six favorite Disney films and characters. Disney’s “Sketchbook” is an “intimate instructional documentary series” that tells the stories of these characters and their illustrators. The docuseries premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, April 27. You can watch the new series with a Subscription to Disney+.

About Disney’s ‘Sketchbook’

Each “Sketchbook” episode focuses on one artist illustrating an important Disney character. Some of the artists originally illustrated the character, while others felt inspired to become Disney artists, thanks to a specific character or film. In the series, viewers will get an up-close look at each illustrator’s story and how they got to where they are today.

The documentary series features six episodes. The characters, movies, and illustrators are:

Amy Astley, senior vice president of publicity, communications, creative legacy, and brand strategy for Walt Disney Animation Studios, said, “Think back to your favorite films from Walt Disney Animation Studios, whether from our earliest days, the films of our 1990s renaissance or the award-winning films of today like Encanto and Frozen, every film starts with an idea, a pencil and an artist. And within the thousands of artists who have created our 60 films over the last century, every person has a unique and special story.”

