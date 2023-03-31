How to Watch ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“ Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. ” returns this week for its second season on Disney+ ! The family-friendly reboot of “ Doogie Howser, M.D. ” follows a similar premise with a fresh take. If you enjoyed the first season, or the original series that aired in the ’90s, you won’t want to miss the new episodes dropping very soon. “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 31. All six episodes drop simultaneously, so you can watch them all at once. You can watch Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Season 2 with a subscription to Disney+ .

About ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Season 2 Premiere

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) who is a 16-year-old doctor living in Hawaii. Her mom, Clara, is also a doctor, and they work together to save lives and make a difference on the island. While working hard at the hospital, the teenager is dealing with normal issues in her relationships and friendships.

In the second season, Lahela’s boyfriend Walter comes back into her life after previously being away at the World Surf Tour. However, things get complicated when a new guy, Nico, catches her eye. She’s left with a huge decision on her hands and must decide which route to take when it comes to romance. As she navigates her life as a teenager and does what she can to make an impact, she relies on her loved ones, including her bestie, Steph, for support.

The series also stars Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Ronny Chieng, and Alex Aiono.

