How to Watch ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Series Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
Return to the “How to Train Your Dragon” universe, 1,300 years in the future with a whole new exciting cast of humans and creatures. The new series “Dragons: The Nine Realms” is set in modern times and follows a group of teenagers who accidentally discover that dragons are real after all and are living beneath the surface of the Earth. You can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
How to Watch ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Series Premiere
- When: Thursday, December 23
- Where: Hulu/Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu
Interestingly, in addition to Hulu, the series is also available to stream with a subscription to Peacock Premium.
About ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’
A thousand years after the final “How To Train Your Dragon” movie where all the dragons retreat in the ground, the present day has moved on, the story of dragons only a legend to the modern world. However, when a geological anomaly opens up massive fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from across the globe come to study the mysterious phenomenon. Then, a group of misfit teens arrive with their parents, and soon uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding. The group of young friends must keep this knowledge a secret as they want to protect what they’ve discovered.
“Dragons: The Nine Realms” stars Jeremy Shada as Tom Kullerson, Julia Stiles, Marcus Scribner, Aimee Garcia, Ashley Liao, Lauren Tom, Keston John, Justina Machado, as well as D’arcy Carden in various voice roles.
Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV
