How to Watch ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Season 5 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Season 5 Premiere

Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding — a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.

After coming face to face with Thunder and learning about the existence of dragons, Tom’s mom, Olivia, realizes this secret may be too big for her to keep. While Tom tries to hide the dangers of the Hidden World from his mom, the Riders discover a new realm and a mischievous new species, and Tom digs deeper into his special connection to dragons.

Can you watch ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Season 5 Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 5 on Hulu.

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 5 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

Can you watch ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Season 5 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 5 and watch offline with your linked devices.

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 5 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Season 5 Premiere?

You can watch Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 5 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

You can watch Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 5 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Season 5 Premiere Trailer