How to Watch Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium Live Without Cable

The storied, epic career of singer/songwriter Elton John is coming to a close. To celebrate, Disney+ is streaming a live concert from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles from John’s farewell tour on Sunday, Nov. 20. In addition to live musical performances of John’s most famous tunes, the concert will feature special guests and more. The concert will be a memorable and emotional experience that no Elton John fan will want to miss the artist’s farewell from Dodger Stadium. You can watch it on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. ET with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

When: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Disney+.

About Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

As part of Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium will spotlight the music icon as 50,000+ fans in person and countless admirers worldwide virtually cheer him on. The experience features special guests and performances of unparalleled global hits spanning decades, in one of the greatest send-offs in music history. The concert will be the culmination of his Disney Original Documentary, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and The Years that Made His Legend.”

The concert will feature special guest appearances from worldwide superstars, including Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, and Brandi Carlile. Having collaborated with many chart-topping artists throughout the decades, Elton John made headlines around the globe in 2021. He returned to the recorded music charts when he teamed up with Dua Lipa on their recent smash hit “Cold Heart.” Kiki Dee and Elton John made waves nearly 50 years ago with their number-one song “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” which marked his third stand-alone single after “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” and “Philadelphia Freedom.” Brandi Carlile has been a fan of the international legend since she was 11 years old and hosted his 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Can You Stream Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium For Free?

Unfortunately no. The concert is a Disney+ exclusive, and Disney+ does not offer a free trial to new or existing customers at this time.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium on Disney+?

