How to Watch ‘Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Celebrate the holidays with the Madrigal family in 2022! Disney+ will host the new live-to-film concert experience “ Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl ” starting Wednesday, Dec. 28. The concert will reunite the original cast of the film, and bring in special guest stars to perform all your favorite songs from the hit movie. It’s the perfect way to recreate the magic of “ Encanto ” with your whole family. You can watch Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl with a subscription to Disney+ .

About 'Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl'

“Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon. This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation’s “Encanto.”

The special will bring the entire cast of the movie back together on-stage. The show stars Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma) and features special guests, including legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin Grammy winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda.

Can you watch 'Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl' for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

Can you watch 'Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl' offline?

Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl'?

You can watch Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl' Trailer