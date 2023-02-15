How to Watch English Premier League Arsenal vs. Manchester City Match on Feb. 15, 2023 Live Without Cable
The top two teams in the English Premier League are on a collision course, and they’re set to clash on Wednesday, Feb. 15 on Peacock. Arsenal is tops in the league, but its margin is razor thin, and second-place Manchester City can smell opportunity in the air. Will being in front of Arsenal’s home crowd intimidate them, or will they overcome the tough conditions and walk away leading the Premier League? Find out with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Manchester City
- When: Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV: Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About Arsenal vs. Manchester City
It’s not often that the top two teams in any league meet during the season, so this is a treat no EPL fan can afford to miss out on. Arsenal, which drew Brentford, 1-1, last weekend, have amassed 51 points in 21 matches this season and are three points ahead of Manchester City (48 points in 22 matches), a 3-1 winner over Aston Villa on Sunday. With a victory tomorrow, Manchester City will move ahead of Arsenal (on goal difference) for the first time since Nov. 5.
Peter Drury, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Emirates Stadium, and will report before and after the match from a pitch-side desk. Peacock will also present tomorrow’s match live in Spanish with Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol calling the action. The match is yet another example of the impressive live sports lineup offered by Peacock.
Users can access Premier League soccer, MLB Sunday Leadoff, NFL’s “Sunday Night Football,” Notre Dame football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, golf, Olympic sports, and much more on the service.
Can You Stream Arsenal vs. Manchester City For Free?
Not at this time. Peacock used to offer a free trial of its service to new users, but no free trials are available at this time.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Arsenal vs. Manchester City
Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.