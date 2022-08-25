How to Watch ‘Everything I Know About Love’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

When love is in the air, sometimes friendships are the first thing to suffer. Four friends take on life and love in London in the latest Peacock original series “Everything I Know About Love.” While riding the roller coaster of life, two childhood besties try to hang on to their friendship as love somehow gets in the way. Swipe right on Thursday, Aug. 25 with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Everything I Know About Love’

About ‘Everything I Know About Love’

While most rom-coms focus on developing relationships, “Everything I Know About Love” looks instead on how those growing infatuations impact the friendships we hold dear. Landing in the big city, fresh Londoners Maggie (Emma Appleton) and Birdy (Bel Powley) join forces with their college friends as they take on dating, partying, and making the most of their youth. When newfound love threatens their life-long friendship, the two need to decide which parts of their lives are more important, and what should be left behind.

“Everything I Know About Love” aims to be more than a relationship comedy. While dating plays a big role, the true depth of the show comes from analyzing platonic friendships and how they stand changing circumstances and the tests of time. In the end, Powley feels that, though the show is grounded in reality, it’s really a joyful look at the strength of women. The seven episode series will be available on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Can You Stream ‘Everything I Know About Love’ for Free?

Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free trial at this time. New and existing subscribers will have access to the show on Thursday, August 25.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Everything I Know About Love’ on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.