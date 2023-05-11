How to Watch ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Final Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The first half of the final season of “Fear the Walking Dead” is nearly here! Season 8 of the “Walking Dead” spin-off series will premiere on AMC+ on Thursday, May 11, three whole days before it debuts on the linear AMC network! There are just twelve episodes of “Fear the Walking Dead” remaining, and you can see the ending unfold before your eyes starting this week. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+ .

About 'Fear the Walking Dead' Final Season Premiere

“Fear the Walking Dead“‘s eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.

Fear the Walking Dead stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades. For diehard fans (pun intended) of the “Walking Dead” franchise, it’s an episode, and a season that can’t be missed.

Can you watch 'Fear the Walking Dead' Final Season Premiere for free?

AMC+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Final Season Premiere on AMC+.

What devices can you use to stream 'Fear the Walking Dead' Final Season Premiere?

You can watch AMC+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

