How to Watch ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
If you’re a “Walking Dead” fan, you already know what the post-apocalyptic world filled with the living dead looks like. But how did it get that way? What events led to the cataclysm that has so decimated humanity? Those are the questions that “Fear the Walking Dead” seeks to answer. The series will debut its eighth —and final—season premiere on Sunday, May 12 on AMC. You can watch Fear the Walking Dead: Season 8 and AMC with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can also watch with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, or YouTube TV.
About ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere
The eighth season of “Fear the Walking Dead” begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.
If you’re an AMC user, hopefully you don’t have many chatty AMC+ users in your life. “Fear the Walking Dead” Season 8 premiered on Thursday, May 11 on streaming, but linear viewers have had to wait until Sunday, May 14 to see it.
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere Schedule
Philo will be airing ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere on Sunday, May 14, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Sunday, June 18, 2023.
- Episode 1: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Episode 2: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Episode 3: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Episode 4: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Episode 5: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Episode 6: Sunday, June 18, 2023
What devices can you use to stream ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere?
You can watch Fear the Walking Dead: Season 8 and AMC on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere Trailer
Fear the Walking Dead: Season 8May 14, 2023
What did the world look like as it was transforming into the horrifying apocalypse depicted in “The Walking Dead”? This spin-off set in Los Angeles, following new characters as they face the beginning of the end of the world, will answer that question.
AMC
AMC is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.