How to Watch ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere

The eighth season of “Fear the Walking Dead” begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.

If you’re an AMC user, hopefully you don’t have many chatty AMC+ users in your life. “Fear the Walking Dead” Season 8 premiered on Thursday, May 11 on streaming, but linear viewers have had to wait until Sunday, May 14 to see it.

Can you watch ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere for free?

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere Schedule

Philo will be airing ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere on Sunday, May 14, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Episode 1 : Sunday, May 14, 2023

: Sunday, May 14, 2023 Episode 2 : Sunday, May 21, 2023

: Sunday, May 21, 2023 Episode 3 : Sunday, May 28, 2023

: Sunday, May 28, 2023 Episode 4 : Sunday, June 4, 2023

: Sunday, June 4, 2023 Episode 5 : Sunday, June 11, 2023

: Sunday, June 11, 2023 Episode 6: Sunday, June 18, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere?

You can watch Fear the Walking Dead: Season 8 and AMC on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere Trailer