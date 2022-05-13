How to Watch ‘Firestarter’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

“Firestarter,” the new movie based on the classic Stephen King novel, will debut in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, May 13. Starring Zac Efron (“The Greatest Showman”) and Sydney Lemmon (“Succession”), the film is a combustible, supernatural drama that promises lots of thrills. Check out “Firestarter” with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Firestarter’ on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and More

When: Friday, May 13

Where: Peacock

Friday, May 13

Does Peacock Offer a Free Trial?

"Firestarter" is only available to Peacock Premium customers, which starts at $4.99 per month.

About ‘Firestarter’

“Firestarter” tells the thrilling story of Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), a young girl who learns that she can literally start fires when in an emotional state. The story explores how Charlie’s parents try to protect her from both herself and those that might exploit her powers.

Eagle-eyed readers might recognize that this is actually the second adaptation of King’s source material. The first movie (also called “Firestarter”) was released in 1984 and starred a young Drew Barrymore in the titular role. Martin Sheen also appears as Captain Hollister, the head of a shady agency known only as The Shop.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Firestarter’?

