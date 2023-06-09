How to Watch ‘Flamin’ Hot’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

A biopic of a different flavor is on its way to streaming: “ Flamin' Hot ” arrives on both Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, June 9. The comedy-drama feature, directed by Eva Longoria, tells the story of how the world’s favorite dangerously cheesy snack, the Flamin’ Hot Cheeto, came to be, all thanks to a Frito Lay janitor and a broken Cheetos machine, even if the veracity of the story has since been called into question. You can watch with a subscription to Disney+ . You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About 'Flamin' Hot'

“Flamin’ Hot” tells the inspiring story of Richard Montañez, a Frito Lay janitor who lit a fire under the food and snack industry when, after a Cheetos machine broke at work, he brought home a bag of pre-flavored Cheetos, seasoned them with elote spices, and unexpectedly sparked a global phenomenon.

According to Montañez’s claims, the happy experiment led to the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and Montañez rose from his position to become a marketing executive at Frito Lay until his retirement in 2019.

Eva Longoria directs a cast led by Jesse Garcia as Richard, the man reportedly behind the dangerously cheesy snack. Starring opposite Annie Gonzalez as Judy Montañez, Emilio Rivera as Vacho Montañez, Vanessa Martinez as Concha Montañez, Dennis Haysbert as Clarence C. Baker, Tony Shalhoub as Roger Enrico, and others.

Can you watch 'Flamin' Hot' for free?

