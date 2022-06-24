 Skip to Content
How to Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Biopic ‘Rise’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Stephen Silver

The family of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting the biopic treatment this week on Disney+. “Rise,” which tells the story of “The Greek Freak” and his two NBA-playing brothers Thanasis and Alex, is set to debut on Friday, June 24. You can watch the latest sports-themed original on the streaming service with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Rise’

About “Rise”

Starring Uche Agada, Ral Agada, and Jaden Osimuwa as the three basketball-playing Antetokounmpo brothers, “Rise” tells the one-of-a-kind story of how this family of Nigerian-Greek players found its way to hoops stardom in the United States.

The movie goes through the story of how the Antetokounmpo’s parents emigrated from Nigeria to Greece, at one point selling souvenirs in Athens. “Rise” also follows the beginnings of the Antetokounmpos’ basketball careers, which led each of them to the NBA.

Taylor Nichols plays John Hammond, the Milwaukee Bucks general manager who drafted Giannis in 2013. Eight years later, the Bucks would win the team’s first championship in half of a century, with Giannis and Thanasis both on the team.

“Rise” was directed by Akin Omotoso and written by Arash Amel. As is often the case these days with movie projects featuring top athletes, Giannis Antetokounmpo is credited as an executive producer.

Can You Stream “Rise” for Free?

Disney+ no longer offers a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Rise” on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

"Rise" Official Trailer

