How to Watch ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The galaxy’s most loveable a-holes are back in their latest adventure. “ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ” hits Disney+ on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The team is still trying to re-settle itself after the loss, and sudden reappearance of Gamora. Now, a threat from one of the Guardians’ pasts re-emerges to loom over the galaxy, and for the Guardians things soon become intensely personal. Can they save the galaxy — and their team, before it all splits apart? You can watch with a subscription to Disney+ .

About 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

The Guardians have left Thanos and Thor in the rearview mirror, and are settling into a quiet life on Knowhere. But the tranquility is soon shattered by one Adam Warlock, and his wounding of Rocket Raccoon sends the team on a mission to learn more about their friend’s origins, in the hopes of restoring him to health.

But the High Evolutionary, who was originally responsible for creating Rocket and other anthropomorphized animals through genetic experimentation, has other ideas. He wants to perfect life in the galaxy, and if he can’t he would rather see it destroyed than continue without his involvement. It’s up to the Guardians to stop him, but they’re more fractured than ever thanks to the death of the Gamora they new, and the return of a Gamora that is still a stranger to them.

Can you watch 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What devices can you use to stream 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'?

You can watch Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer