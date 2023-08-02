How to Watch ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
The galaxy’s most loveable a-holes are back in their latest adventure. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” hits Disney+ on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The team is still trying to re-settle itself after the loss, and sudden reappearance of Gamora. Now, a threat from one of the Guardians’ pasts re-emerges to loom over the galaxy, and for the Guardians things soon become intensely personal. Can they save the galaxy — and their team, before it all splits apart? You can watch with a subscription to Disney+.
About 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
The Guardians have left Thanos and Thor in the rearview mirror, and are settling into a quiet life on Knowhere. But the tranquility is soon shattered by one Adam Warlock, and his wounding of Rocket Raccoon sends the team on a mission to learn more about their friend’s origins, in the hopes of restoring him to health.
But the High Evolutionary, who was originally responsible for creating Rocket and other anthropomorphized animals through genetic experimentation, has other ideas. He wants to perfect life in the galaxy, and if he can’t he would rather see it destroyed than continue without his involvement. It’s up to the Guardians to stop him, but they’re more fractured than ever thanks to the death of the Gamora they new, and the return of a Gamora that is still a stranger to them.
Can you watch 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' for free?
Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
What devices can you use to stream 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'?
You can watch Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer
-
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up