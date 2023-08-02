 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Disney+

How to Watch ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

The galaxy’s most loveable a-holes are back in their latest adventure. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” hits Disney+ on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The team is still trying to re-settle itself after the loss, and sudden reappearance of Gamora. Now, a threat from one of the Guardians’ pasts re-emerges to loom over the galaxy, and for the Guardians things soon become intensely personal. Can they save the galaxy — and their team, before it all splits apart? You can watch with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

About 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

The Guardians have left Thanos and Thor in the rearview mirror, and are settling into a quiet life on Knowhere. But the tranquility is soon shattered by one Adam Warlock, and his wounding of Rocket Raccoon sends the team on a mission to learn more about their friend’s origins, in the hopes of restoring him to health.

But the High Evolutionary, who was originally responsible for creating Rocket and other anthropomorphized animals through genetic experimentation, has other ideas. He wants to perfect life in the galaxy, and if he can’t he would rather see it destroyed than continue without his involvement. It’s up to the Guardians to stop him, but they’re more fractured than ever thanks to the death of the Gamora they new, and the return of a Gamora that is still a stranger to them.

Can you watch 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What devices can you use to stream 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'?

You can watch Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer

  • Sign Up
    disneyplus.com

    Disney+

    Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”

    Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.

    The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).

    If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.

    The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.

    The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault.

    You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.

    Sign Up
    $7.99+ / month
    disneyplus.com

    Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.