How to Watch the ‘Hawkeye’ Season Finale on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
After a major reveal in the last episode of “Hawkeye,” the anticipated finale will make its return next Wednesday, December 22. You can stream the series with a subscription to Disney+
How to Watch ‘Hawkeye’ Season 1 Finale
- When: Wednesday, December 22
- Where: Disney+
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+
About ‘Hawkeye’
The sixth and final episode “The Boss” will continue from the exciting cliffhanger from episode five as the Tracksuit Mafia’s ultimate boss is revealed to be Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. The action-packed finale battle will show Kate and Clint, in their new suits, go up against the Mafia, Echo, and Yelena.
The Marvel Studios limited series stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vincent D’Onofrio, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox. “Hawkeye” is directed by Rhys Thomas.
Hawkeye
Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Disney+?
Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.