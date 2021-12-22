How to Watch the ‘Hawkeye’ Season Finale on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

After a major reveal in the last episode of “Hawkeye,” the anticipated finale will make its return next Wednesday, December 22. You can stream the series with a subscription to Disney+

How to Watch ‘Hawkeye’ Season 1 Finale

When: Wednesday, December 22

Where: Disney+

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+

About ‘Hawkeye’

The sixth and final episode “The Boss” will continue from the exciting cliffhanger from episode five as the Tracksuit Mafia’s ultimate boss is revealed to be Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. The action-packed finale battle will show Kate and Clint, in their new suits, go up against the Mafia, Echo, and Yelena.

The Marvel Studios limited series stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vincent D’Onofrio, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox. “Hawkeye” is directed by Rhys Thomas.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Disney+?

