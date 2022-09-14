How to Watch ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 3 Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Mobile

The biggest show-within-a-show(within-a-show) available to stream is yelling “That’s a wrap!” on its third season. “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is popular with both kids and their parents, which partly explains how such a confusingly titled show is doing so well for Disney+. The show is a mockumentary set at the school where the original “High School Musical” film was made. This year, the students have decided to stage “Frozen,” but will they be iced out? You’ll need a Subscription to Disney+ to see the third season finale!

How to Watch ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 3 Finale

About ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

The twists and turns have been practically non-stop during this season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Maddox and Jet have revealed to the group that they are, in fact, siblings! E.J. has been trying to balance his directing duties with his responsibility as a cast member. Poor Carlos has been doing everything he can to bring his best to the role of the snowman Olaf, despite the fact that the costume doesn’t allow him to even walk properly.

The third season of the popular show saw students head to California to attend Camp Shallow Lake which brought original “HSM” star, Corbin Bleu, to the series playing himself. Throughout the season, the cast of “Frozen” has performed some of the most beloved songs from “Frozen,” and the season builds up to Kourtney’s epic performance of “Let It Go,” Bleu also is slated to return to perform a number that longtime “HSM” fans might just recognize.

Can You Stream ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 3 Finale For Free?

Sadly no. Disney does not offer a free trial to Disney+ currently, but it is offering a special deal of one month of Disney+ for $1.99 for new and existing customers to celebrate Disney+ Day.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 3 Finale on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.