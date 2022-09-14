 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Disney+

How to Watch ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 3 Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Mobile

David Satin

The biggest show-within-a-show(within-a-show) available to stream is yelling “That’s a wrap!” on its third season. “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is popular with both kids and their parents, which partly explains how such a confusingly titled show is doing so well for Disney+. The show is a mockumentary set at the school where the original “High School Musical” film was made. This year, the students have decided to stage “Frozen,” but will they be iced out? You’ll need a Subscription to Disney+ to see the third season finale!

How to Watch ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 3 Finale

About ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

The twists and turns have been practically non-stop during this season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Maddox and Jet have revealed to the group that they are, in fact, siblings! E.J. has been trying to balance his directing duties with his responsibility as a cast member. Poor Carlos has been doing everything he can to bring his best to the role of the snowman Olaf, despite the fact that the costume doesn’t allow him to even walk properly.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

November 12, 2019

A group of East High students countdown to the opening night of their school’s first-ever production of “High School Musical.” Showmances blossom; friendships are tested while new ones are made; rivalries flare and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only a high school drama club can provide.

The third season of the popular show saw students head to California to attend Camp Shallow Lake which brought original “HSM” star, Corbin Bleu, to the series playing himself. Throughout the season, the cast of “Frozen” has performed some of the most beloved songs from “Frozen,” and the season builds up to Kourtney’s epic performance of “Let It Go,” Bleu also is slated to return to perform a number that longtime “HSM” fans might just recognize.

Can You Stream ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 3 Finale For Free?

Sadly no. Disney does not offer a free trial to Disney+ currently, but it is offering a special deal of one month of Disney+ for $1.99 for new and existing customers to celebrate Disney+ Day.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 3 Finale on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'In Summer' From 'HSM; TM: TS' Season 3

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.