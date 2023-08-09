How to Watch ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 4 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Senior year is here! The Wildcats are ready for graduation in Season 4 of the Disney+ musical mockumentary “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” which will debut on Wednesday, Aug. 9. As the students prepare to mount a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year,” they find out the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie will shoot on location at the high school. Expect some meta twists, franchise favorites, and more in the series’ 11 o’clock number. You can watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 4 with a subscription to Disney+.
About ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 4 Premiere
Created by Tim Federle, Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” part of the “High School Musical” franchise, is set at a fictionalized version of East High School, the school at which the original movies were filmed and follows a group of teenage theatre enthusiasts who participate in various musical adaptation stagings of “High School Musical,” all while exploring friendship, love, identity, family, and coming-of-age growth.
The ensemble cast of the Emmy-nominated series includes Sofia Wylie, Matthew Soto, Joshua Bassett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Liamani Segura, Kylie Cantrall, Caitlin Reilly, Vasthy Mompoint, and more. Franchise alumni Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Kaycee Stroh, Bart Johnson, and Alyson Reed will also return to reprise their original roles.
The final season of the series will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 9, on Disney+
Can you watch ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 4 Premiere for free?
Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 4 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 4 Premiere Schedule
Disney+ will release the full fourth season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Can you watch ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 4 Premiere offline?
Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 4 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 4 Premiere?
You can watch High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 4 on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 4 Premiere Trailer
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 4August 9, 2023
After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” However, plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie on location at their beloved high school.
