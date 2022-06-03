How to Watch ‘Hollywood Stargirl’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile
“America's Got Talent” Season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal returns to her role as Stargirl in “Hollywood Stargirl.” She first made her acting debut in 2020’s “Stargirl,” a Disney+ film based on Jerry Spinelli’s book of the same name. The sequel premieres on Disney+ this week and you can watch “Hollywood Stargirl” beginning on Friday, June 3 with a Subscription to Disney+.
How to Watch ‘Hollywood Stargirl’
- When: Friday, June 3
- TV: Disney+
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Disney+.
About ‘Hollywood Stargirl’
In “Hollywood Stargirl,” Susan “Stargirl” Caraway makes her way out of Mica, Ariz. when her mother, Ana, accepts a new gig. The mother and daughter hit the road to Los Angeles. This move opens Stargirl up to a world of opportunity, immersing her in music and allowing her to follow her dreams.
While living in L.A., Stargirl crosses paths with all kinds of new people, including “aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan and Terrell; Mr. Mitchell, one of Stargirl’s neighbors; and Roxanne Martel, a musician.”
The cast of the “Stargirl” sequel also includes Judy Greer, Elijah Richardson, Uma Thurman, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Judd Hirsch. VanderWaal wrote an original song, “Figure It Out,” specifically for “Hollywood Stargirl.”
Can You Stream ‘Hollywood Stargirl’ for Free on Disney+?
Unfortunately, Disney+ does not offer a free trial, so you will have to subscribe to the streaming service to watch “Hollywood Stargirl.” For the best value, consider the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu+, & ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Hollywood Stargirl’ on Disney+?
“Hollywood Stargirl” on Disney+ is available to stream on most devices. You can access Disney+ on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
