 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hollywood Stargirl Disney+

How to Watch ‘Hollywood Stargirl’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

America's Got Talent” Season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal returns to her role as Stargirl in “Hollywood Stargirl.” She first made her acting debut in 2020’s “Stargirl,” a Disney+ film based on Jerry Spinelli’s book of the same name. The sequel premieres on Disney+ this week and you can watch “Hollywood Stargirl” beginning on Friday, June 3 with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Hollywood Stargirl’

About ‘Hollywood Stargirl’

In “Hollywood Stargirl,” Susan “Stargirl” Caraway makes her way out of Mica, Ariz. when her mother, Ana, accepts a new gig. The mother and daughter hit the road to Los Angeles. This move opens Stargirl up to a world of opportunity, immersing her in music and allowing her to follow her dreams.

While living in L.A., Stargirl crosses paths with all kinds of new people, including “aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan and Terrell; Mr. Mitchell, one of Stargirl’s neighbors; and Roxanne Martel, a musician.”

The cast of the “Stargirl” sequel also includes Judy Greer, Elijah Richardson, Uma Thurman, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Judd Hirsch. VanderWaal wrote an original song, “Figure It Out,” specifically for “Hollywood Stargirl.”

Can You Stream ‘Hollywood Stargirl’ for Free on Disney+?

Unfortunately, Disney+ does not offer a free trial, so you will have to subscribe to the streaming service to watch “Hollywood Stargirl.” For the best value, consider the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu+, & ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Hollywood Stargirl’ on Disney+?

“Hollywood Stargirl” on Disney+ is available to stream on most devices. You can access Disney+ on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch the 'Hollywood Stargirl' Trailer:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.