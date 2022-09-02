How to Watch ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Get ready for a comeback second only to the Savior Himself! In the new film “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul,” which comes to Peacock and big screens this week, the wife of a megachurch pastor must contend with her unruly husband as they try and reform their Holy image post-sex scandal. With attendance numbers low, the dynamic duo will do their best to fill the pews while maintaining the standard of living that they claim that the Lord has chosen for them. Spend your Labor Day weekend in comedic worship and tune in on Friday, Sept. 2 with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’

When: Friday, Sept. 2

Friday, Sept. 2 TV: Peacock

About ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’

When a Southern Baptist megachurch is thrown into upheaval thanks to a sordid sex scandal, pastoral First Lady Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall, “Girls Trip”) and her husband Lee-Curtis (Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”) work to return their house of worship back to its former glory. With hecklers on the streets and confusion in the sheets, Trinitie has to reform the church’s image while trying to reign in Lee-Child’s eccentric personality. Using mockumentary stylings à la “The Office,” the Curtis Clan puts on a show to drive up attendance and keep hope alive within their community and between each other!

The reality-TV-inspired comedy-drama comes to big and small screens from the minds of the Edo siblings, based on their 2018 short film of the same name. “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” pokes fun at megachurches and the commodification of religion in America today.

Can You Stream ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ for Free?

Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free trial at this time. New and existing subscribers can watch the movie on Monday, September 5.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ on Peacock[Service]?

