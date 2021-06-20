 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros Stream Live Without Cable on June 20, 2021: TV Channels/Live TV

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (6-1, 3.66 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -142, White Sox +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Astros are 25-13 on their home turf. Houston has slugged .451, good for first in the MLB. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with a .516 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The White Sox have gone 16-16 away from home. Chicago ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .252 batting average, Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .300.

The Astros won the last meeting 7-3. Framber Valdez earned his fourth victory and Carlos Correa went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Lance Lynn took his third loss for Chicago.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $84.99---
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

