 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Live Online on May 11, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Houston and Los Angeles will square off on Tuesday. Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 2.41 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 38 strikeouts).

The Astros are 13-8 against AL West opponents. The Houston offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the majors. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with an average of .345.

The Angels are 7-9 against AL West Division opponents. Los Angeles has slugged .427, good for second in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with a .692 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Angels won the last meeting 5-4. Jose Suarez earned his first victory and Jared Walsh went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Brandon Bielak took his second loss for Houston.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.