How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Game Live Online on April 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros and Angels meet with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Angels (7-4, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (6-5, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (0-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 6.48 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -135, Astros +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Houston has a 6-5 record overall and a 1-1 record in home games. The Astros have a 2-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles is 3-3 in home games and 7-4 overall. The Angels are 3-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Astros have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has two doubles and two home runs for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 12-for-32 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jo Adell is second on the Angels with a .216 batting average, and has two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI. Ohtani is 10-for-43 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 7-3, .263 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (leg), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (hand), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)