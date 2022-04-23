How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Houston the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros Game Preview: Astros take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (9-5, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (6-7, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (2-0, 1.50 ERA, .92 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (1-1, 7.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -123, Astros +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros come into a matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays after losing three games in a row.

Houston is 6-7 overall and 1-3 in home games. The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.54.

Toronto is 9-5 overall and 4-2 in home games. The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.73.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with three home runs while slugging .517. Michael Brantley is 10-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has three doubles for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 11-for-35 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .190 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .238 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)