How to Watch ‘Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

In a new documentary, Tony Award-winning actress and Disney Legend Idina Menzel shares her story as it’s never been told before. “ Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? ” begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ this week. Follow Idina as she reflects on her inspirational career, and watch her take the stage for a highly anticipated performance at Madison Square Garden. You can watch Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? with a subscription to Disney+ .

About 'Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?'

“Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” takes viewers on an adventure through the “Frozen” singer’s 16-stop tour, revealing the peaks and valleys along the way. While pursuing her dreams and doing what she loves, she faces challenges, from being a working mother to handling her jam-packed tour schedule and traveling from city to city.

The final stop on her tour is at Madison Square Garden, which is somewhere she’s dreamt of performing for ages. Finally, she takes the stage and celebrates all of the hard work she’s put in to get to this point.

The documentary features never-before-seen footage, including performances, interviews, and more. Starting out, she landed a role in the stage musical “Rent.” She later went on to star in “Glee” and won a Tony award for her performance in “Wicked.”

Can you watch 'Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?' for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

Can you watch 'Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?' offline?

Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?'?

You can watch Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

