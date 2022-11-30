How to Watch ‘Irreverent’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

How far would you go to avoid being snuffed out by criminals? That’s the question a Chicago criminal mediator must face when he finds his life threatened in “Irreverent,” a new series debuting on Peacock on Wednesday, Nov. 30. He winds up clear across the face of the Earth in Queensland, Australia, posing as a clergyman to avoid suspicion. But he soon finds out that there’s a lot more to being a man of the cloth than he ever imagined. You can watch “Irreverent” on Wednesday, Nov. 30 with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Irreverent’ Series Premiere

About ‘Irreverent’

A criminal mediator from Chicago played by Colin Donnell is forced to flee his life and everything he knows and hide out in a small Australian reef community in Far North Queensland posing as the new church reverend. “Reverend Mackenzie Boyd” (not his real name) has made a mess so bad he can never go home, but he’s going to need all his considerable street smarts to pull off posing as clergy - something he doesn’t know the first thing about. If he slips up, he’s dead, and after a lifetime of crime, doing good work is not something that comes naturally.

But “Mack” finds himself in a small beach town, with no phone or internet, amongst a community that is filled with people desperate for connection and crying out for a leader. What at first seems like a perfect hiding place from the Chicago mob quickly becomes Mack’s home. But as he reluctantly settles into his new life, Chicago commences the hunt. The only way he will be able to stay off their radar will be to maintain the illusion that he is a reverend. To do that though, Mack will have to appear to care. The trouble for Mack is, after all that pretending, it may just become a little bit too real.

