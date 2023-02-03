How to Watch Jim Parson’s Movie ‘Spoiler Alert’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Are you a true romantic at heart? Do you simply love love? If so Peacock has a fantastic new movie for you. “Spoiler Alert” is coming to NBCUniversal’s streaming service on Feb. 3. The movie centers on the romance between a young writer and the photographer who helps him chronicle his stories. The film follows them through the course of their romantic journey, but eventually takes a devastating turn. What is that turn? Sorry, that’d be a spoiler! You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About Jim Parson's Movie 'Spoiler Alert'

Based on Michael Ausiello’s best-selling memoir, Spoiler Alert is a heartwarming, funny, and life-affirming story that follows the 14-year love affair between entertainment journalist Michael (Jim Parsons) and his photographer partner, Kit (Ben Aldridge). Michael isn’t sure about the possibility of mixing his work life and his professional life at first, but soon he can’t imagine life without Kit by his side.

Through Kit, Michael discovers the family he was robbed of as a child, from Kit’s small-town parents (Sally Field and Bill Irwin) to their extraordinary circle of Manhattan friends. And while Michael imagines his life unfolding like the plot of one of his favorite romantic comedies, even he can’t predict the twists and turns that will transform and deepen their relationship.

