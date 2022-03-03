 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Joe vs. Carole’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

“Hey you cool cats and kittens!” The new Peacock limited series “Joe vs. Carole” stars Kate McKinnon as big cat enthusiast, Carole Baskin, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” (John Cameron Mitchel) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. Watch the new “Tiger King“-inspired series on March 3, with a subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Joe vs. Carole’

About “Joe vs. Carole”

The limited series will center on rivals Carole Baskin — a complicated big cat enthusiast — and Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel who breeds big cats for profit. The rivalry quickly escalates as Carole sets out to shut Joe down. However, Carole has a dark past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose her.

Created by “Shameless” writer and producer Etan Frankel, “Joe vs. Carole” is adapted from the second season of Wondery’s Over My Dead Body podcast, “Joe Exotic: Tiger King” hosted by Robert Moor, which follows the real-life criminal case of Joe Exotic, a zookeeper convicted for a murder-for-hire plot against enemy Carole Baskin.

Joe vs Carole

March 3, 2022

When Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, learns that when fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit, she sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

Check out the trailer for "Joe vs. Carole" and then watch the series on Peacock!

