How to Watch ‘Joe vs. Carole’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Hey you cool cats and kittens!” The new Peacock limited series “Joe vs. Carole” stars Kate McKinnon as big cat enthusiast, Carole Baskin, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” (John Cameron Mitchel) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. Watch the new “Tiger King“-inspired series on March 3, with a subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Joe vs. Carole’

When: Thursday, March 3

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Peacock.

About “Joe vs. Carole”

The limited series will center on rivals Carole Baskin — a complicated big cat enthusiast — and Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel who breeds big cats for profit. The rivalry quickly escalates as Carole sets out to shut Joe down. However, Carole has a dark past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose her.

Created by “Shameless” writer and producer Etan Frankel, “Joe vs. Carole” is adapted from the second season of Wondery’s Over My Dead Body podcast, “Joe Exotic: Tiger King” hosted by Robert Moor, which follows the real-life criminal case of Joe Exotic, a zookeeper convicted for a murder-for-hire plot against enemy Carole Baskin.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

