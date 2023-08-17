How to Watch ‘Killing It’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Everyone’s favorite underdog story of a python hunter with a dream is back for a second season. Season 2 of “Killing It” is set to premiere on Peacock on Aug. 17 with Craig Foster and Jillian Glopp in coastal Florida setting up their farm. As always for the duo, things don’t exactly go as planned as drama, danger, and hilarity ensue, interrupting Craig and Jillian’s attempts to live out the American dream. Season 2 is said to have more guest stars, less snakes, and more action. You can watch Killing It: Season 2 with a subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Killing It’ Season 2 Premiere
In Season 1 of “Killing It,” Craig and Jillian join forces for a state-sponsored python hunt. Wanting to be a good role model for his daughter, Craig is willing to do whatever it takes to get money and become an entrepreneur.
The new season picks up as Craig and Jillian continue to pursue their dream of success but they hit one speedbump after another when families living by the swamp try to squander their business goals. Like the previous season, Season 2 will be a roller coaster ride of adventure.
Alongside Robinson and Glopp, “Killing It” will have a ton of amazing guest stars, like Tim Heidecker, Stephanie Nogueras, and Jet Miller. Season 1 of “Killing It” can now be binged on Peacock.
Can you watch ‘Killing It’ Season 2 Premiere for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Killing It: Season 2 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $59.99.
‘Killing It’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule
Peacock will be airing ‘Killing It’ Season 2 Premiere on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
- Episode 1: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Episode 2: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Episode 3: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Episode 4: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Episode 5: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Episode 6: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Episode 7: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Episode 8: Thursday, August 17, 2023
Can you watch ‘Killing It’ Season 2 Premiere offline?
Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Killing It: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Killing It’ Season 2 Premiere?
You can watch Killing It: Season 2 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Killing It’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer
Killing It: Season 2August 17, 2023
Craig Foster, a Miami bank security guard, enters a state-sponsored snake-hunting contest to achieve his American dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.