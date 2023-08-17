How to Watch ‘Killing It’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Everyone’s favorite underdog story of a python hunter with a dream is back for a second season. Season 2 of “Killing It” is set to premiere on Peacock on Aug. 17 with Craig Foster and Jillian Glopp in coastal Florida setting up their farm. As always for the duo, things don’t exactly go as planned as drama, danger, and hilarity ensue, interrupting Craig and Jillian’s attempts to live out the American dream. Season 2 is said to have more guest stars, less snakes, and more action. You can watch Killing It: Season 2 with a subscription to Peacock .

About ‘Killing It’ Season 2 Premiere

In Season 1 of “Killing It,” Craig and Jillian join forces for a state-sponsored python hunt. Wanting to be a good role model for his daughter, Craig is willing to do whatever it takes to get money and become an entrepreneur.

The new season picks up as Craig and Jillian continue to pursue their dream of success but they hit one speedbump after another when families living by the swamp try to squander their business goals. Like the previous season, Season 2 will be a roller coaster ride of adventure.

Alongside Robinson and Glopp, “Killing It” will have a ton of amazing guest stars, like Tim Heidecker, Stephanie Nogueras, and Jet Miller. Season 1 of “Killing It” can now be binged on Peacock.

Can you watch ‘Killing It’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Killing It: Season 2 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $59.99.

‘Killing It’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

Peacock will be airing ‘Killing It’ Season 2 Premiere on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Episode 1 : Thursday, August 17, 2023

: Thursday, August 17, 2023 Episode 2 : Thursday, August 17, 2023

: Thursday, August 17, 2023 Episode 3 : Thursday, August 17, 2023

: Thursday, August 17, 2023 Episode 4 : Thursday, August 17, 2023

: Thursday, August 17, 2023 Episode 5 : Thursday, August 17, 2023

: Thursday, August 17, 2023 Episode 6 : Thursday, August 17, 2023

: Thursday, August 17, 2023 Episode 7 : Thursday, August 17, 2023

: Thursday, August 17, 2023 Episode 8: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Can you watch ‘Killing It’ Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Killing It: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Killing It’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Killing It: Season 2 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Killing It’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer