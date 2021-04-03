How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox on April 3, 2021 Live Online: Bally Sports SoCal

On Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports SoCal, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports West – this is your only option to stream Angels games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which will air most White Sox games this season. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

After splitting the first two games, Lance Lynn will come to the mound for the White Sox, while Alex Cobb will make his season debut for the Angels.

The Angels went 16-15 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles pitchers had an ERA of 5.09 last year while striking out 8.7 hitters per game. The White Sox went 17-13 on the road in 2020. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 6 total triples last season.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.