How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros on April 5, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, April 5, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Bally Sports SoCal, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, formerly Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Prime Ticket – this is your only option to stream Angels games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on AT&T TV, but not on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports SoCal≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Prime Ticket≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 30 Top Cable Channels

