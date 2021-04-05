How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros on April 5, 2021 Live Online

On Monday, April 5, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Bally Sports SoCal, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, formerly Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Prime Ticket – this is your only option to stream Angels games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on AT&T TV, but not on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.