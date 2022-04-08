How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

In Los Angeles, Houston, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Stephen Nelson (play-by-play), Hunter Pence (analyst), Katie Nolan (analyst), and Heidi Watney (reporter) comprise the crew that will call the Houston Astros at the Los Angeles Angels game at 9:30 p.m. ET.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers.

You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Game Preview: Astros play the Angels with 1-0 series lead

Houston Astros (1-0) vs. Los Angeles Angels (0-1)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-0); Angels: Reid Detmers (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -110, Astros -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels with a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles had a 77-85 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Angels slugged .407 as a team last season with three extra base hits per game.

Houston went 95-67 overall and 44-37 on the road a season ago. The Astros pitching staff had a collective 3.78 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Angels: Cooper Criswell: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Astros: Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)